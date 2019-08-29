Condos will have built-in EV chargers by 2025

BBJ

According to future plans, newly built condominiums will be constructed with home EV chargers by 2025, online business portal vg.hu says.

Further proposals suggest that, from a regulatory point of view, EV chargers should be treated in the same way as other household equipment, without the need for special permission.

EV chargers will be essential parts of condominiums, car parks and smart buildings. Parking lots equipped with EV chargers currently traded with a net HUF 300,000-800,000 surcharge per square meter, vg.hu adds.

This additional cost includes the installation of a lockable filing point with a consumption meter, the fee of the network extension and the cost of the expanded electrical system, vg.hu adds.