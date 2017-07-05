Colliers International Hungary names new director

BBJ

Michael Smithing has returned to the Hungarian real estate market and has been appointed director of landlord representation at Colliers International Hungary, joining the office agency team, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Smithing has almost 25 years of experience in Hungarian real estate. He joined Colliers as an office agent in 1993, and served as managing director from 2001 through 2010. For the past six years, Smithing has focused on green building advisory, where he built a pan-regional team across EMEA and Asia which has certified over 1 million sqm in 50 projects for clients including CA IMMO, Citibank and GTC.

In his new role, Smithing will return to his roots in office agency to lead the landlord representation side of the business. He will continue to oversee the green building advisory business across EMEA.

“After three years in Singapore, I’m excited to be back in Budapest meeting clients and focusing on transactions. I’m looking forward to bring some fresh ideas to the market and quickly becoming a major force in office leasing,” said Smithing.

“We are pleased that Mike has accepted the role of director of landlord representations,” said Tim Hulzebos, managing director at Colliers International Hungary. “He has significant experience and knowledge of the Hungarian office market, and I am confident that his return to the market will accelerate the success of our clients.”