Central Business Center renovation begins

Bence Gaál

Central Business Center, a well-known office building located in Inner Buda is undergoing a major renovation by ConvergenCE, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Recognized as the highest quality office building in Budapest at the time of its construction in 1994 by the EBRD and Japanese Investment Organization, an upgrade was long overdue.

Located in Horvát utca, the 9,540 sqm office building is still one of the best located modern office buildings on the Buda side of the Danube.

The restyling and renovation of the reception areas will be completed shortly and the redesign and new landscaping of the soon to be "Zen Garden" will be commenced shortly and completed by spring 2021.

"The purpose the reconstruction of the CBC Office Building is to raise the occupiersʼ experience to the highest level in a modern, liveable and aesthetically pleasing way that fully meets the current expectations of employers and employees," according to Tamás Végh, senior project manager at ConvergenCE. "We have rethought the CBC community spaces to a large extent, which will be a spectacular change after completion."