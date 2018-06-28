Budapest’s first office skyscraper received a building permit

BBJ

International office developer GTC Hungary has received the building permit for its new project, The Twist – Budapest City Tower. Rising over 23 levels, "The Twist" will be one of Budapest’s tallest office skyscrapers with 37,000 square meters of leasable offices.

GTC Hungary will soon start the construction of office tower, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

“The Twist started as a blueprint for business wellbeing, a desire to create something better for the people that work within and a desire to create something fit for purpose, not just an elegant addition to the Budapest skyline,” said Robert Snow, Chairman of GTC Hungary.

The construction of the 23-floor office tower with 37,000 sqm of leasable offices will commence imminently. It will occupy the center of District XIII at the crossroads of Váci út and Róbert Károly krt. The building sits adjacent the Árpád bridge metro stop, a major interchange for the city’s bus and tram network.

The ground floor and first floor host "The Twist" experiences – services, amenities and resources tailored to suit the most demanding occupiers, the press release says. The three-floor underground car park will accommodate 580 cars and also offer 24 electric car charging-stations. Retail units will cover more than 1,000 sqm.

GTC Hungary appointed leading international architect Tomas Pucher of Atelier Thomas Pucher from Graz, Austria, to realize its vision for the site and together with an international team of professionals, including Bollinger Grohmann Schneider from Vienna and Bánáti + Hartvig Építész Iroda of Budapest, the sculpture was created. Tomlin Budapest has been appointed as project manager.

Alongside the GTC White House, which opened in June 2018, GTC Hungary also owns and manages what is currently Budapest’s tallest office building, the recently refurbished Duna Tower.