Budapestʼs EuroCenter mall sold to Wing

BBJ

The EuroCenter Óbuda shopping mall has been acquired by Wing Zrt., business news portal portfolio.hu reported. The real estate investment company has also bought two retail facilities in Szombathely, near the Austrian border.

The EuroCenter Óbuda in Budapest was inaugurated in 2000, on 23,000 square meters. Wing plans to renovate and expand the facility, according to portfolio.hu.

The transaction was already approved by the competition authorities last month. Besides buying EuroCenter Óbuda, Wing has also acquired the Family Center shopping mall and Praktiker store in Szombathely, western Hungary.

The transactions were financed by Sberbank Hungary Zrt.