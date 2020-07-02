Budapest sees largest rent increase in Europe

Nicholas Pongratz

Compared to 2018, the largest rental price increase in the whole of Europe took place in Budapest, where by 2019 the apartments included in the study were 15% more expensive to rent, writes economic daily Világgazdaság.

Photo by Alla Simacheva / Shutterstock.com

Every year, the EU’s statistical agency, Eurostat, conducts a study comparing the relative cost of living in European cities, an important part of which is examining housing rents.

The data shows that although rental prices in Budapest increased the most in 2019 compared to the previous year, they are still at the back of the list of major European cities.

Duna House also provided data for the survey on the domestic side, and the real estate agency expects significant changes this year, vg.hu adds.