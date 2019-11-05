Budapest real estate prices at HUF 1 mln/sqm in 19 areas

BBJ

There are 19 areas in Budapest where real estate prices amounted to an average of HUF 1 million per sqm in 2018, news site magyarnemzet.hu reports.

Vörösmarty tér, one of the most expensive areas for real estate prices per sqm in Budapest.

According to figures from Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH), 15 of these areas are in District V, two in District I, and two in District II.

Real estates is currently traded at the highest prices along Dorottya utca in downtown, where the average square meter price is around HUF 1.6 mln. Vértanúk tere, Vörösmarty tér and Vécsey utca show prices of HUF 1.3 mln-1.2 mln per square meter.

The most significant change is not, however, in the top level of real estate prices, but in the number of areas generating rates of around HUF 1 mln per sqm.

In 2017 there were only nine such areas; by 2018 that number had doubled, magyarnemzet.hu reports.