Budapest posts fastest residential price growth in Europe

Bence Gaál

Budapest shows the highest 12-month residential property price growth in Europe, while ranking behind only Xiʼan (China) and Ahmedabad (India) among 150 cities on the world stage, according to property services company Knight Frankʼs report entitled "Global Residential Cities Index - Q3 2018."

The Hungarian capital registered residential price growth of 19% from Q3 2017 to Q3 2018, the report says. The top ten features only three other European cities: Porto (Portugal), with a growth of 16.6%, Rotterdam (Netherlands) with 15.7%, and Amsterdam (Netherlands) with 13.1%.

The report also shows that Europe as a whole posted annual residential property price growth of 4.2%, down from 5% in Q3 2017, while the Asia-Pacific region topped the list with growth of 6.2%, up nearly 3 percentage points from last year.

The entire list of cities can be viewed here. The index uses official government statistics or central bank data to track residential prices in 150 cities worldwide.