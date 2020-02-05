BudaPart wins another two international awards

Bence Gaál

The BudaPart projectʼs buildings "A" and "C" received the "Best Residential Development" award at the third edition of Europa Propertyʼs CRE Awards Gala, with Property Market, the developer of the project, receiving an award in the "Residential Property Development" category, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The award winners were announced on January 30 at the InterContinental Hotel in Budapest.

According to the press release, the concept of the BudaPart neighborhood is to combine the tranquillity of nature and, while residents, employees, and visitors can also experience the feeling of vibrant urban life.

The project, implemented by Market Építő Zrt., besides residential and office buildings, features several infrastructures, human resources, and transport-related developments, which have been recognized by the regional real estate professionals.



The winners of the international competition, organized by Europa Property in 20 categories, were selected by a jury of nearly 30 professionals.

“It is a great pleasure for us to achieve such outstanding success in this prestigious international competition," says Gergely Árendás, managing director of Property Market. "The awards prove that the concept of the quarter and the investment stands its ground among the developments of the Central and Eastern European region. We will be handing over new buildings soon, and we hope that the professionals will continue to reward our achievements with BudaPart."