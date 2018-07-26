Buda Center welcomes private hospital

Bence Gaál

Emineo Private Hospital has moved to S Immo’s Buda Center, occupying more than 1,300 sqm and making the building fully let.

The healthcare provider, which includes Hungary’s first musculoskeletal surgery center, was opened after the transformation of standard office spaces on two floors into medical facilities, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.



Emineo’s new headquarters comprises two operating rooms and single and double bed wards, besides diverse outpatient surgeries. On-site post-surgery rehabilitation will also be provided by professional physiotherapists.

Buda Center, located in District I, already boasted tenants such as Aktuál Bau, Estée Lauder, Rádió1, and Rewart before the move, according to S IMMO. The building has also been refurbished recently.

“Establishing Emineo’s private hospital was much more than an ordinary refurbishment, as medical services require special equipment, materials, fittings, etc.” says Géza Barabás, managing director of S IMMO Hungary. “We are delighted to welcome this prestigious hospital in Buda Center and we are proud to be one of the few office buildings that are also able to accommodate medical facilities as well.”