BT to relocate operations in capital to Budapest ONE Business Park

Bence Gaál

Telco company BT today announced it will be relocating its operations in Budapest to Budapest ONE Business Park, developed by the Futureal Group in 2022.

The move to the new office will take place as the service center in Hungary celebrates its 15th anniversary. Set up in 2007 first in Budapest, followed shortly afterwards by the second location in Debrecen, the regional service center supports BT’s multinational customers. It also provides shared business services to other parts of BT Group.

"We believe that brilliant office environments will play a vital role in how we work in future," said Zoltán Szabó, general manager of BT in Hungary. "They help us connect and collaborate, building relationships, and career journeys. BT has built a reputation as an employer of choice among graduates as well as established professionals in Hungary. This move to a better-connected location and offices designed according to the latest wellbeing standards will help us maintain that position and help us attract new talent."

Budapest ONE is being developed according to the highest standards of WELL and BREAM certification systems, offering health and comfort benefits to employees, while also protecting the environment, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The building is located in a transport hub next to Kelenföld station close to Etele Plaza (currently under construction) with direct access to the new M4 metro line, intercity trains, a number of bus lines, and three tram lines. Storage facilities for bicycles and changing rooms will also be available.

Tibor Tatár, CEO of Futureal, emphasized, "We are delighted BT has chosen our flagship office development project for its future headquarters. Budapest ONE, together with Etele Plaza, will form the future commercial axis of the South Buda region.".

BT was advised on the transaction by Colliers International.