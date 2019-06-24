Balance Hall welcomes RSM Hungary as new tenant

Bence Gaál

RSM Hungary, which provides advisory services in the field of tax, audit, accounting and payroll, will move in as a new tenant of CPI Groupʼs Balance Hall in December 2019, renting an entire floor of the building on Budapestʼs Váci Corridor.

A visualization of Balance Hall

Thanks to the growth realized in recent years, RSM Hungary decided that it needs a new headquarters, where all of its teams can work in one location instead of separately, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"Our most important aim was finding a new home, where the well-being of employees receives special emphasis, besides increasing internal efficiency," says Zsolt Kalocsai, president and CEO of RSM Hungary.

Real estate advisory firm Eston International decided that the newly developed Balance Hall by CPI Hungary would be the location that best suits RSM Hungaryʼs needs.

CPI Hungaryʼs so-called Human Innovation Program not only makes everyday office life more exciting, but also offers convenience and relaxation services for employees, even before demand appears, according to the press release. Tenants are informed of new programs via regular newsletters and digital displays in the elevators and the lobby. Programs include group and individual fitness activities, cosmetic services, and services such as food trucks.

Furthermore, the press release adds, the building includes tools to cut energy consumption, making it more sustainable. Electricity and water consumption can be traced in real time, heating and cooling can be set separately for different zones, and lighting can be adjusted according to the intensity of natural light. In addition, information about the buildingʼs operation can be seen on large-screen TVs next to the entrance.

RSM Hungary has committed itself in the long run to the Balance Hall office building, where it will rent more than 2,000 square meters of an entire floor.

"We are very glad that we can welcome a tenant like RSM among the first tenants of Balance Hall," says András Bodahelyi, senior leasing manager of CPI Hungary. "During the negotiations, we put great emphasis on supporting the concrete business and technical goals of our client-to-be. I believe that we managed to come up with an office plan satisfying every aspect, which provides a secure background to RSMʼs successes with our services and modern technical solutions."