Average rent HUF 162,000 in Budapest

Nicholas Pongratz

According to Rentingo, the average price of apartments in the capital was HUF 162,000 in May, rising 9% compared to April’s data, writes Forbes.hu.

During the epidemic, many people suddenly wanted to rent out their vacant homes, which reduced prices somewhat. But the apartments sold out quickly and prices returned to the March average.

As for deposits, in March, 33% of landlords were satisfied with a one-month deposit, a rate that stood at 29% in April and only 23% in May.

The majority ask for a two-month deposit, while only 1% of apartments for rent have a three-month deposit.