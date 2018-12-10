Atenorʼs Váci Greens Building F finds tenant

Bence Gaál

Insurance company NN Biztosító Zrt. has signed a 5,500 square-meter office lease agreement in the next building of Atenorʼs Váci Greens development, Building F, which is still under construction, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The construction of the 24,300 sqm Váci Greens F is in full swing and going according to plan, with its first tenant moving in from June 2020, according to the press release.

NN Biztosító Zrt., as a subsidiary of NN Group, has been offering life and supplementary insurance services in Hungary since 1991. The Netherlands-hedquartered NN Group is a global insurance and investment services company with a strong, predominantly European presence in 18 countries.

"We decided that now was the time to transfer our headquarters into a category ‘A+’ building, providing green technology, which offers significant progress in quality," said Imre Sztanó, chairman and CEO of NN Biztosító. "Váci Greens F is an ideal choice for us because it represents the highest and state-of-the-art standards, and guarantees flexible, bright and livable spaces for the efficient work of our associates and for agile functioning of our company."

Developed by Atenor, the Váci Greens project offers offices over an area of 130,000 sqm. The office campus consists of six buildings, surrounding an internal garden and passage. The project is located in the popular Váci Corridor business district, less than three minutes from the Duna Plaza mall and Gyöngyösi utca metro station.

"The first four buildings of Váci Greens, consisting of nearly 80,000 sqm, function with a 100% occupancy rate. Buildings E and F are already under construction and offering an additional 50,000 sqm. Váci Greens’ tenant mix is going to expand soon and is going to be more diverse and more colorful," said Nikolett Püschl, the development and leasing manager of Atenor.

During the transaction, Atenor was represented by Cushman & Wakefield.