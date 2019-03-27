Atenor starts new office development in Buda

Bence Gaál

Developer Atenor has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire multiple plots in District 3 of Budapest, totaling an area of approximately 5,000 square meters, where the company plans to build a new green office development, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

A visualization of the planned office project

The plot is situated at Bécsi út 68-80, in one of the most important commercial centers and business districts of Buda, in the Rózsadomb neighborhood. Recently, District 3 was the focus of attention of the European Union, which financed the renovation of the surrounding area of the site under the aegis of the “Óbuda Promenade” project completed two years ago, the press release notes.

The site is only 300 meters from the Új Udvar shopping center, 400 meters from Kolosy tér market, and 800 meters from the famed Daubner pastry shop, and is also easily accessible by public transport and car. Due to the vicinity of Árpád and Megyeri bridges, both the M0-M3 motorways and the downtown area can be reached in a short time. The area itself is served by bus and tram lines, as well as by the HÉV suburban railway to Szentendre.

Atenorʼs project will be a Category “A+”, green and ergonomic office building with an underground garage level, internal garden and terraces. The company says that the application for a building permit for a minimum buildable area of 15,000 sqm will be filed shortly to allow the beginning of construction works in Q4 2019.

Following the acquisition, the number of Atenor projects under development in Europe has risen to 23, representing total development potential of some 865,000 sqm. The projects are located in Brussels, in both the Wallonia and Flanders regions of Belgium, Luxembourg, in the Paris region, Düsseldorf, Warsaw, Lisbon, Budapest, and Bucharest.