Atenor announces launch of BakerStreet office project

Bence Gaál

Last July, real estate developer Atenor acquired a 5,711 sqm plot located at Hengermalom út 18 in Budapestʼs District XI, in order to develop a new green office project with a GLA of 18,000 sqm. After a year of planning and preparatory works, the demolition of the original building complex, which used to be a bakery, is in full swing.

The company says that the authorization of the building permit is at an advanced stage, based on which the planned hand-over date is Q2 2022.

The A+ category office building will offer three underground garage levels, nearly 300 parking spaces, a huge interior garden, and terraces. In addition to the green certificates, the project will fully comply with all the requirements of Access4You.

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, the primary goal of the development with BREEAM Excellent certification is to create a liveable and modern work environment that easily adapts to the ever-changing needs of tenants.

The BakerStreet project is located in the South Buda area, in the proximity of universities, shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, sports, and leisure facilities.

The area is now served by the metro line 4, and an expanded tram and bus network. The project is only 400 meters from the Újbuda Shopping Center and 700 meters from the Danube bank (Kopaszi Dam).

The project is designed by Artonic Design and the co-exclusive leasing agents are CBRE and Colliers.

With the new BakerStreet development Atenorʼs Hungarian portfolio, which includes four office projects, now exceeds 230,000 sqm.