Atenor, Access4you looking to make office space disability inclusive

Bence Gaál

Belgian-owned real estate development company Atenor partnered up with Acces4you in order to make its current and upcoming office developments certified disability inclusive, which is expected to result in 230,000 sqm of accessible office space, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"There is nothing to consider here, this is something that everyone deserves," said Zoltán Borbély, Atenor’s country director, in relation to accessible buildings at an RICS event held in early 2020, featuring a roundtable discussion on inclusive real estate development.

Atenor says that human-centered design is one of the pillars of its international corporate culture, aiming at the implementation of environmentally-conscious real estate investments that are in harmony with the city and which serve the comfort and well-being of the people using the property.

The company aims for the highest level of certified accessibility in all its projects, according to the press release. In the case of the 50,000 sqm Váci Greens E and F Buildings and of the entire 72,000 sqm of Aréna Business Campus project, accessibility has been in focus since the beginning of the design phase.

The company has involved rehabilitation engineers in the development of the engineering plans and has adopted Access4you’s accessibility criteria for eight different special needs groups. The requirements examine the usability and accessibility of the built environment, including entrance, orientation, and available services.

Beyond the basic accessibility features for people with restricted mobility, Atenor says that it wishes to fulfill the requirements to all groups concerned, aiming to receive an Access4you certificate of gold level accessibility after each evaluation.

Despite the fact that many companies are reconsidering their office strategies in the current pandemic period, Borbély remains optimistic and, instead of a crisis, he foresees the completion of the developments. The long-term plans include identifying tenants who adopt a responsible, sustainable approach to recovery. The company continues its 15,000 sqm RoseVille project on Bécsi út, as well as the 17,000 sqm BakerStreet project, both of which are designed to comply with Access4you’s highest, gold level accessibility certification.