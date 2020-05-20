Aréna Business Campus Building ʼAʼ receives occupancy permit

Bence Gaál

Building "A" of Belgian real estate developer Atenorʼs Aréna Business Campus project has received an occupancy permit, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The construction of Aréna Business Campus, located near the on Hungária körút in District VIII began in the spring of 2018.

The 21,000 sqm Building "A" is the first of the four office buildings to be completed.

The press release says that the handover of the building has met the deadline of the original schedule. The construction of Building "B" is now underway, with an expected completion date of Q2 2021.

"Atenor further strengthens its Hungarian presence and successes with Aréna Business Campus," says Zoltán Borbély, country director of Atenor Hungary. "The leasing of Building ʼAʼ is in an advanced phase, we have signed lease contracts and letter of intents on nearly 40% of the building."

"From the beginning, Atenor develops real estates that increase the attractiveness of cities. We are going to carry out an office complex on Hungária körút, which satisfies the needs and demands of today’s citizens, users, as well as of future generations. Our international expertise and experience enables us to develop our buildings in close cooperation with the authorities, creating a symbiosis with the environment and the citizens. Hereby we would like to thank you for the authorities that during this challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic they did an excellent and super quick job," he adds.