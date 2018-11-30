Airport City Logistics Park ʼs new hall tops out

Bence Gaál

The E-F hall of the newest "big-box" building of CPI Property Groupʼs Airport City Logistics Park, which will be delivered in Q1 2019, had a topping out ceremony after reaching its highest point, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The E-F hall (pictured) is nearing completion, with the highest point already constructed.

The ceremony was held yesterday, with Vecsés mayor Csaba Szlahó, CPI Hungary development director Iván Nagy, as well as logistics expert and leading analyst Gábor Soóki Tóth, and leasing manager responsible for CPIʼs logistical park András Bodahelyi.

Upon the new developmentʼs completion, the park, currently 95% let, will offer a total of 55,000 sqm of warehouse and office space. The work on the 13,000 sqm facility began earlier this summer, with the owner entrusting Weinberg Kft. with construction duties. The new hall will feature an interior height of 11 meters, industrial gates, and what the press release describes as "high-quality groundworks", and "carefully tailored dimensions".

CPI has also built a new road right next to the park, at a cost of HUF 100 million. The aim is to service the increasing needs of Airport Cityʼs tenants in a professional way, and achieve easy access for both cyclists and pedestrians.

The more than 500 meter stretch on Lőrinci út connects Széchenyi út and the park itself. The road will be able to host heavy cargo traffic on one lane both ways, while also functioning as an asphalt-covered public road with public lighting and a drainage system. Upon full completion, ownership of the road will be transferred to the town of Vecsés.