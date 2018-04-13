Advance Tower II construction started

BBJ

Futureal Group says it has started the construction of the second phase of its Advance Tower office building located in the Váci Corridor in Budapest’s District XIII.

The expansion of the office complex will offer an additional 8,000 square meters of gross leasable area. Advance Tower’s second phase is expected to be handed over in the second half of 2019. The development, valued at EUR 68 million, will expand to 20,100 sqm of GLA once the second phase of the building is completed, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

The first phase of Advance Tower, offering 12,100 square meters of office space, can be occupied by tenants from June of this year. The glass surfaces of the eight-story complex, designed by Paulinyi-Reith & Partners Architectural Studio, ensure a high proportion of natural light in the offices.

Both phases of Advance Tower are equipped with smart solutions and sustainable technologies; intelligent building management, automated shading technology with sunshine exposure optimization, decentralized hot water supply, roof garden with smart irrigation system facility, and a low-emission heating-cooling system can all be found in the office complex.