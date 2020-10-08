Adria Port Zrt. moves to renovated ZenGarden Office Building

Bence Gaál

Adria Port Zrt. has chosen the Central Business Center (CBC), recently renamed ZenGarden Office Building as its new headquarters, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"We are honored that the choice of Adria Port Zrt. was our new and improved CBC office building. I think it will provide the perfect work environment for a quickly growing company," Dóra Papp-Vas, leasing director of ConvergenCE, said.

The 9,540 sqm ZenGarden Office Building is located near Margaret Bridge in central Buda. Besides its optimal location, its main characteristics are large, flexible office spaces, advanced technology as well as on-site amenities including Spar supermarket, multiple transport options including a BUBI bike station, and numerous other amenities in the vicinity.

Renovation of the communal spaces, receptions, and interior garden as well as the installation of cyclist changing rooms and showers and energy efficiency improvements are all underway, managed by ConvergeCE.

Adria Port Zrt. one of the innovative project development companies of Hungary occupies almost 400 sqm of a fully modernized and refitted office.