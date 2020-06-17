5% of landlords offered rent discounts

remember me
The epidemic shocked the rental market, which not only caused rents to fall, but landlords also provided extraordinary discounts to their tenants, according to penzcentrum.hu.
Some 35% of landlords offered a discount for the coronavirus outbreak to their current tenants without them asking for it, while 38% of tenants asking for a discount received it.
Only 2% of landlords rejected a tenant’s request for a discount. Based on the data of ingatlan.com, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) compiled statistics that show that the supply of apartments for rent in the inner districts of Pest jumped the most per 1,000 flats in the capital.
