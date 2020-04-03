20% increase in homes built in 2019

Nicholas Pongratz

A total of 21,127 new homes were built in Hungary in 2019, a 20% increase in one year, and the details of these have been published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

A focus on counties shows that there is a 14-fold difference between the best and worst-performing counties when looking at the number of newly built homes per 10,000 inhabitants: 54.7 in Győr-Moson-Sopron County (northwestern Hungary) and 3.9 in Nógrád (northern Hungary).

The national average is 21.6 new homes per 10,000 people.

This was surpassed by Győr-Moson-Sopron and in Pest County (35.5), Budapest (33.3), and Vas (29.1), Veszprém (24.6) and Somogy (24.2) counties.