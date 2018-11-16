10th Hungarian CIJ commercial property awards

BBJ

The 10th Hungarian CIJ Awards are to be held at the Marriott Hotel Budapest on December 12.

According to the organizers (CEE & SEE Europe real estate news provider CIJ Europe, together with Polish events company powermeetings.eu), the CIJ Awards are longest-running commercial property awards event in Hungary.

Decemberʼs winners in each category will go forward to the Best of the Best CIJ Awards Europe in 2019, along with winners from eight other countries from around Central & South East Europe.

The call for nominations ends on November 19, with the jury committee meeting on November 26 followed by online jury voting until December 3. More information about the event you can find at the awards website.