The growing role of performance agencies

Bence Gaál

The Budapest Business Journal talks with Tamás Solcz, sales director at Klikkmánia, about the importance and role of performance agencies in the business world.

BBJ: To what extent did the role of performance agencies grow in the last decade, considering the pace of technological development?

Tamás Solcz: I believe that it grew greatly, as our industry has specialized and accelerated to such an extent in recent years that change can only be followed with the help of the appropriate experts. Many years ago, even a single person could conveniently manage ads and even provide search engine optimization advice to our clients, but today that would be unthinkable.

Whether they are a Google Ads / Facebook advertising consultant or a search engine optimization consultant or a social media expert, their work and systems used are already specialized to such an extent that they could barely even get started when it comes to doing another expertʼs job.

But the development cannot stop here, further segmentation has already started. There are already experts who specialize in certain advertising systems or, for example, only analytical research.

BBJ: What are the advantages of using a performance agency compared to applying in-house solutions?

TS: Perhaps the biggest advantage may be that at a performance marketing agency, the experts mentioned above can be found in-house, so you don’t have to be in contact with multiple companies or hire multiple colleagues to perform specific tasks. Incidentally, agency fees can also be accounted for as an expense.

We still see job advertisements very often, even in larger companies, where, based on the announcement, they are looking for one person, but the candidate is expected to do the work of at least three-four separate fields at a high level.

BBJ: What are the most popular services at Klikkmánia?

TS: Currently, advertising (PPC / Pay per Click) and search engine optimization are our main areas of operation, but in addition, social media marketing is also carving out a growing slice, and our small enterprise branch has also undergone great development in recent years.

In the field of advertising, Google Ads and Facebook advertisements still predominate, and within ads, a growing slice of shopping Ads is being carved out. I think that without it, a webshop can no longer function properly even at a domestic level. Fortunately, shopping ads run through a CSS system are becoming more widespread in Hungary, making it possible to achieve up to 20% lower cost-per-clicks. Klikkmánia offers its customers several opportunities in this field as well. In addition, of course, there are other advertising solutions in the portfolio, such as pop-up systems that can greatly increase conversion rates, as well as affiliate and programmatic advertising solutions.

In addition, Local SEO, meaning the part of search engine optimization that specifically helps businesses with a physical location to move forward in local searches, is also a novelty in the market,. Of course, the traditional search engine optimization tasks are also highly present in the life of our company.

BBJ: What companies has Klikkmánia worked with since its establishment in 2007?

TS: Over the past 13 years, our company has been in contact with businesses ranging from the largest multi-companies to medium-sized companies and even sole proprietors. To cite a few examples, among others, Profession.hu job portal, Budapest Airport, Nestlé, Erste Bank, Dunahouse, Falatozz.hu food ordering portal, Icentre, Lapker Group, Netrisk, Jófogás, and the list goes on and on, fortunately.