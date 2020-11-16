Tesztallomas.hu: Fast, secure coronavirus tests for employees

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

Tesztallomas.hu is the first drive-through coronavirus testing facility which provides a complete and convenient solution for the general public, from easy online booking to result notification. The company is currently present at four fixed central locations, such as the Budapest Groupama Aréna and Bikás tér.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated surfaces. Exposure can occur at the workplace, while traveling to work, during work-related travel to an area with local community transmission, as well as on the way to and from the workplace. 2020 has proved a difficult year for businesses everywhere, but the most successful organizations are those that adapt to their new environment.

Managers with the support of an occupational health and safety advisor should carry out rapid risk assessments to determine the possibility of exposure risk in order to put in place preventive measures. This should be done for each specific work setting and each job. Temperature screening cannot detect all cases of COVID-19, since infected individuals may not have fever early in the course of infection or illness, such as during the incubation period or just before other symptoms begin, even though they may already be infectious. Relying on temperature screening alone will not stop the spread of COVID-19 at work.

The biggest problem is the employers are favoring lower-cost, easier-to-implement interventions like temperature checks and symptom screening while also stocking up on masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning wipes. While these measures help, asymptomatic individuals could still transmit the virus.

As businesses try to recover from the pandemic’s economic blow while ensuring the safety of workers and customers, many have complained of two obstacles: access to coronavirus testing for their employees and long delays in receiving results. We have found a reliable workaround. A program intended to catch infections before they result in outbreaks typically requires testing a substantial portion of people in a shared space once a week, if not more frequently, whether or not they have symptoms.

There are different reasons for testing: Either you have someone who has symptoms, or you’re conducting asymptomatic screening or surveillance to find positive cases in the workplace before they start to spread.

Tesztallomas.hu undertakes testing for large companies. It is important that the operations of large companies do not stop; tesztallomas.hu is able to provide a high-quality service specifically for business thanks to its technological developments that can easily handle a high number of tests and is able to provide results within 24 hours. Utilizing its latest IT developments the company can handle massive amounts of patients per day. Tesztallomas’ cutting-edge screening method combines medical best practices with new solutions, which enable the company to secure your workforce.



