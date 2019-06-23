Spend a Sunday by the Danube

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

The Budapest Marriott Hotel’s renovated DNB Budapest restaurant boasts a novel “farm to table” concept and a design that was inspired by the Bauhaus style and cubist art.

Designers utilized brass, steel, granite, oak, white Carrara marble and leather to create a modern, yet warm and airy atmosphere. Marriott’s Sunday brunch has a track record of close to two decades and attracts a steady local clientele in addition to hotel guests and tourists strolling along the iconic Danube promenade. The buffet-style brunch offers a mix of international and local dishes and a kid’s corner with such classics as spaghetti with tomato sauce or mini burgers. A new initiative at the DNB is a separated stand dedicated to the culinary delicacies of a particular country with the theme changing every month. The á la carte restaurant is also open during brunch, catering to guests with special dietary needs. If you visit in the summer, make sure to take a table on the spacious terrace and enjoy your brunch while taking in a stunning view of the Buda Castle or the ships gliding by on the Danube. The price of the Sunday brunch, available from noon to 3 p.m., is HUF 10,500, which includes unlimited food consumption and a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The Saturday Shopper’s lunch, much similar to next day’s brunch, offers a more limited selection of food, at a cost of HUF 5,000. Reservation is recommended.

www.dnbbudapest.com