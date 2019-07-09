Pannonhalma – The Place of Encounters

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

According to the spirituality of the Rule of Saint Benedict, the Benedictine community of Pannonhalma has always been very open to engage with people who visit the Hill of Saint Martin.

The experiences of past years show that the natural environment, cultural values and programs, as places helping engagement, address Christians and those of other faiths, believers or non-believers.

Building upon the traditions and values of the place, the experiences and spirituality arising from the life of the monks, we would like to invite every inquirer visiting Pannonhalma to receive impulses for self-reﬂection, for individual or joint thinking, for retrospection or future planning, for personal or constitutional life.

The Pannonhalma Archabbey, which has a history of more than 1,000 years, has been part of the World Heritage List since 1996; looking back on this history, the spiritual richness and traditional hospitality provide an enchanting atmosphere, which shapes the time spent here into the most pleasant experience.

Have you ever thought about holding a meeting with your partners in a teahouse after a walk in an arboretum, or closing your event with an organ concert? It is all possible here. Thanks to developments in the last few years, the archabbey is an excellent location for business conferences, partner meetings and events and, of course, a limited number of church weddings or civil ceremonies, providing high-quality hospitality and a wide variety of programs personalized to special requests.





Unique venue, everlasting experiences

The classical library is home to the largest European monastic book collection. Containing some 400,000 books, it offers a setting for marvelous and memorable events, for groups of limited numbers.

The multifunctional event hall is an excellent location for conferences, partner meetings, chamber orchestra concerts, or smaller theater performances. The hall has a capacity of 268 people.

The Viator Restaurant is continuously voted among the top ten countryside restaurants. Under the sun shade sails of its terrace, guests can become one with the landscape helped by the glass windows of the restaurant.

An evening reception with a view of the sunset can be perfect. The tasting terrace of the Abbey Winery is one of the coziest afternoon or evening meeting venues. The stylish community space scooped into the side of the hill is regularly used for events such as jazz concerts and civil ceremonies.