Liberty Office Building’s green experience offers competitive edge

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

“Green companies” have a big competitive edge when it comes to operating costs, and hiring and retaining employees. The key is minimizing costs, while maximizing the quality of the working environment. Liberty Office Building, developed by Wing, offers state-of-the-art solutions to firms that want not only financial prosperity but also to go greener.

Sustainability has become much more than just a catchy slogan: it means serving the interests of companies and those working for them at least as much as their environment. Keeping in mind the ever-increasing importance of both sustainability concerns and a human-centered approach when planning Liberty Office Building, Wing developed a 21st century architectural design while also aiming to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating. This means that Liberty will be one of the most environmentally friendly office buildings in Hungary, providing an excellent choice for companies concerned with their ecological footprint.

This also shows in such unique solutions as the lush Skygarden, filled with plants, and the Skybar with a panoramic view of the Buda hills and the city center, as well as the roof gardens or the running track and streetball court for individual and team sports on top of the building. Thanks to the unique design and wellness services offered, a creative and inspiring working environment has been developed in the vibrant city. The designers have paid particular attention to the needs of environmentally conscious employees: besides the best possible public transport, 280 bicycle racks, a BuBi bicycle sharing station and electric car chargers will also be available at Liberty.

The location of the office building – at the crossing of Albert Flórián út and Könyves Kálmán körút – is a hub where metro line M3, tram line no. 1, the Népliget Bus Terminal and the airport express road all meet. In addition, the nearby public spaces are set to be renovated in the coming years, with planned sports facilities and investments in residential and cultural properties in the neighborhood also making it an excellent choice for corporate headquarters.

Liberty Office Building will be welcoming companies of any size or with any specific needs with its flexible and functional layout and a total floor space of 42,000 square meters. Leasing of the unique Liberty Office Building is expected to start in 2021.

