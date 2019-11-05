Legal Innovation Day coming in November

Could you imagine a machine rather than a lawyer representing your interests in court within a few years? That such a situation might become a reality is not nearly as far fetched as you might think. The upcoming Legal Innovation Day, organized by Wolters Kluwer in synergy with KPMG Legal Tóásó Law Firm, is set to investigate the effect of technological innovation on the legal profession.

The legal services environment is constantly changing due to the technological revolution already underway, and the digitalization efforts of today are just the beginning of a very long journey.

What other specific effects can technological innovation have on the legal profession over the next five, 10 or even 100 years?

The conference devotes a whole day to discussing the relationship between the present and the future of the legal profession through exciting presentations and roundtable discussions.

The main patrons of the conference are Péter Darák, president of the Curia (the Supreme Court of Hungary); Tünde Handó, a member of the Constitutional Court; and János Bánáti, president of the Hungarian Bar Association.

Professor Richard Susskind OBE, author of the book "The End of Lawyers?", will deliver the keynote speech of the event entitled "End of lawyers? What happened in the real-life of lawyers: painting a picture of tomorrowʼs lawyers."

Susskind is a professor, writer, lecturer, and independent consultant to governments and large corporations. His specialty is the future of legal services, especially how IT and the internet are changing the way lawyers work.

He has been working in the legal tech industry for more than 30 years. He lectures around the world, has written several books and advised on many government issues. He has been invited to speak in more than 40 countries and has addressed audiences, in person and via remote presentations, numbering more than 250,000.

Highlights of the program of the Legal Innovation Day include a roundtable discussion titled “Innovation, AI, Machine Learning, Digitalization: Buzzwords or Real Opportunities for the Legal Sector?”, a discussion called "Platform Play: One Legal Work Environment for all Your Tools" featuring Wolters Kluwer global innovation consultant Magdalena Sowula, and another roundtable entitled "Online Courts and the Future of Justice".

The event takes place at Hilton Budapest City (1062 Budapest, Váci út 1–3) on November 29, and runs from 10 a.m-5 p.m., with registration starting at 9:15 a.m.

For more information on the program, the speakers, and the venue, visit the official conference website.

To attend the event, click here to register.