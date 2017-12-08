KAJAHU is Food Together

Cruising in Budapest downtown, hungry city dwellers may stop by and discover a restaurant that looks like an ordinary one from outside, but the moment you enter you find there is more to it than at first meets the eye.

KAJAHU is located on Petőfi Sándor utca parallel with the main shopping boulevard of Váci utca, in central Budapest. While the restaurant will probably not attract the attention of fans of "nouvelle cuisine," KAJAHU has definitely started something different in the gastronomic sector with its concept.

What makes the difference between KAJAHU and others is definitely its IT background. There are built-in monitor screens at all of the tables, so you can order your food directly, with the aim of making the ordering process faster and easier.

Beside saving time for the waiters, all the dishes appear with a photo so it makes your choice visual. Plus a lot of added services are also available through the built-in platform.

There are cartoons and books for kids to watch and read, or you can chat with anyone in the restaurant, which also has its own marketplace with a wide variety of fresh vegetables, fruit, milk, bakery products and others. They can be easily selected from the screens, and prepared for you while you eat.

The menu offer is comprehensive; besides the daily offer, the restaurant serves Asian, Mexican, Hungarian, and pasta/pizza, but its specialty is its burgers made from the famous Hungarian organic Grey Cattle meat. The restaurant will prepare lactose or gluten-free meals, besides organic or vegetarian dishes.

What also makes a difference is the open space kitchen, called You Can Cook, where you can show your culinary skills and cook for up to 12-15 people right in the middle of the restaurant. Besides the fun of cooking, interaction with guests is guaranteed, while you prepare something special for your friends, family members or colleagues.

Foodtogether is the slogan of the restaurant, which is recommended to diners who are open-minded to something special in terms of the restaurant experience.

This year Mastercard organized its Retailer of the Year competition for the second time. There were 30 entries in 3+1 categories, which were evaluated by a jury of six independent experts. One of the most popular categories was the Best Customer Experience category, with 21 competitors.

The jury decided that the competition’s overall winner was Cybergastro Zrt. for KAJAHU, praising the restaurant team for doing an excellent job with an integrated dining concept focusing on customers’ different daily needs and preferences.