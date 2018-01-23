International HoReCa and retail show in Budapest

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

The HUNGEXPO Budapest Fair Center is hosting the Sirha Budapest 2018 trade exhibition of the food industry, bakery and confectionery, hospitality, gastronomy and packaging industry on February 7-9.

Held for the third time from February 7-9, 2018, Sirha Budapest will welcome professionals in two pavilions for the first time since the organizers opened Hungexpoʼs cutting-edge column-free pavilion so that companies involved in the bakery, confectionery and coffee industry can showcase their portfolios.

The new pavilion needed to be opened due to growing interest from exhibitors, which intensified even more in 2017 when the organizers agreed with the National Association of Hungarian Confectioners and the Association of Hungarian Bakers to provide professional support for the event.

Almost 300 companies from 17 countries have already indicated their intention to present their products, services and, thanks to the Innovation Product Competition, their novelties, launched since the latest Sirha Budapest.

Besides showcasing innovations, the exhibition will also focus on making business deals: to promote this area, the Enterprise Europe Network PRIMOM Foundation B2B meeting event will again be held this year to help arrange international business meetings.

The program enables registered users to agree on and schedule business meetings during the event. In addition, visitors will also have an opportunity to pre-agree meetings with exhibitors via the eventʼs website. Professionals can visit the exhibition free of charge, but they need to register in advance here.

In 2018, Sirha Budapest will again be organized as part of the Sirha International Network, in which the Budapest event is the most significant after the founding exhibition in Lyon, France.

The exhibitionʼs conference hall will host such programs as presentations by the Pannon Gastronomy Academy and Hungaryʼs National Food Chain Safety Office, a conference by the Hungarian Hospitality Association, as well as the Budapest regional meeting of the Hungarian Hotel and Restaurant Association.

The competition venues welcome visitors with such world-class events as the Bocuse d’Or Hungarian Selection, Omnivore Budapest and the International Catering Cup Hungary Selection. Bakery and confectionery presentations will also be staged.

A recurring program of the exhibition is the Trade Magazineʼs Future Store, where professionals can get an insight into future trends and technological solutions of the trade. Visit Sirha Budapestʼs website for more detailed information on the program.

The exhibition features key contributors such as professional partner the Agrarian Marketing Center, professional partner METRO, and key media partner Trade Magazine.