Hungarian hotels win at International Hospitality Awards 2017

BBJ

The InterContinental Kyiv Hotel in Kiev, Ukraine, hosted the Gala Awards Ceremony of the International Hospitality Awards 2017 on Sunday, February 18. Two Hungarian hotels received awards at the gala dinner hosting 250 guests.

Among the 2017 International Hospitality Awards nominees were 315 hotels from 21 countries of Eastern and Central Europe: Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Slovakia, Moldova, Ukraine, Austria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Macedonia, Slovenia, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The winners were selected out of 101 hotels that reached the final.

Hungary earned two prizes, with the Pálos Resort (in Zalacsány, west of Lake Balaton) named as Best Ethno Hotel, and the Corinthia Hotel Budapest as Best MICE Hotel. (MICE is an acronym for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Events.)

The nominees were proportionally assessed on the basis of the professional opinion of jury members (50%) and consumers’ ratings on the international online booking systems Booking.com (25%) and TrustYou.com (25%).

For more information about the event - which was hosted by the Hoteliero Club - and the award winners, visit the International Hospitality Awards 2017 website.