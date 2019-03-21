Free Startup Safari tickets

BBJ

Startup Safari, the annual festival introducing the world of startups in a real working environment with the proactive involvement of the audience, returns to Budapest on April 17-19 this year, and the Budapest Business Journal is offering no less than 30 free tickets for the event.

Safari is not just an ordinary conference, but an event where much of the city becomes part of one huge three-day startup festival. Participants can get to know the startup ecosystem of Budapest by joining workshops, presentations, breakfasts, office tours and meetups.

During Startup Safari, the most exciting startup and tech companies will once again open their offices. Visitors can get an insight into their everyday lives, and talk to their teams; gain first-hand experience about what it’s like to work in such a place; and potentially even head home with a new job offer.

The good news is that, as a BBJ reader, you can now take part in Startup Safari Budapest for free, if you are among the first 30 members to apply!

The YouTube video here will show you how more than 4,000 participants enjoyed the event last year!

To be among the first 30 applicants, click here to claim your free ticket!