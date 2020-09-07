Frans Timmermans among the speakers of Budapest Climate Summit

Budapest Climate Summit will take place for the first time on October 9, featuring policymakers, industry experts, corporate leaders, and technology pioneers from Hungary and the broader region sharing their perspectives on how to enable businesses and the civil society to deliver actions necessary to achieve climate objectives.

Organizers say that fighting climate change is an increasingly urgent, long-term task that we must pursue even in the current circumstances. Fortunately, the largest companies, institutions, and policymakers are all aware of this.

Climate change is impacting all sectors of the economy. Therefore, Budapest Climate Summit aims to bring together stakeholders from all of these sectors - policymakers, company leaders, researchers, and the civil sector - to face the challenges of climate change together.

The European Commission is a key enabler and supporter of the green transition. The EU executive upheld the priorities of the European Green Deal even in the wake of the pandemic and earmarked 30% of the entire recovery package for climate protection. At the Budapest Climate Summit Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President of the Commission will speak about the Commission’s plans to deliver on the objectives set out in the European Green Deal.

In the light of the European consensus, the Hungarian Parliament adopted a climate law, that set out the legally binding commitment of reaching climate neutrality by the middle of the century.

At Budapest Climate Summit, policymakers will present how the government plans to deliver on this commitment and encourage sustainable economic transformation. The Summit is organized under the honorary patronage of László Palkovics, Minister for Innovation and Technology, who will open the conference.

Speakers of the summit include executives of leading companies such as E.ON, TESCO, MVM, Shell, and BMW who will present their business strategy to address sustainable transformation under the mounting pressure of the economic losses triggered by the coronavirus crisis and the adverse effects of climate change. The full list of speakers can be viewed on the conference website.

The venue of the Budapest Climate Summit is the Hotel Marriott Budapest, in the heart of the city with a wonderful view of the Danube.

The conference will be organized with a limited number of guests and in compliance with the highest safety regulations to guarantee the safety of all participants.

Online tickets are also available for the conference, providing virtual access to the live streaming of the event.