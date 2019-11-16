Dedication to legal profession for half of a century

The end of year season is just around the corner and for SBGK Attorneys at Law and Patent Attorneys it means not just evaluating the calendar year 2019, but also SBGK’s 50th anniversary year, which is coming to its end. The history of SBGK goes back to 1969, when three patent attorneys and two attorneys at law decided to establish the legal predecessor of SBGK. Five decades later, this year they were in an exceptional position to be one of the first private legal service providers in Hungary to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

This extraordinary situation brought SBGK not only the opportunity to celebrate, but also countless work. More self-organized events, public appearances, lectures, publications and articles were produced than ever before. In addition, SBGK was proud sponsor of the most significant events in the IP industry: the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) conference in Boston and the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property’s (AIPPI) conference in London. The Rubik’s Cube present, bearing SBGK’s official logo, symbolized not only the greatness of a Hungarian invention but also the long-standing relationship between Ernő Rubik and the firm.

Just as in the previous decades SBGK is at the forefront in legal and regulatory developments, so this year, the law firm started to organize a business seminar series for clients, partners and the press, mostly in the field of IP. In April, as one of the professional partners of Startup Safari Budapest and an enthusiastic supporter of R&D activity in Hungary and beyond, SBGK hosted two breakfasts: speakers discussed some aspects of intellectual property protection and the relationship between industry 4.0 and inventors. In May, lawyers from SBGK summarized the modification of the data protection legislation in Hungary, the related developments since GDPR came into force, and the latest case law from the National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (NAIH). In September innovation activity and the constantly changing legal environment was in the focus, with guests coming from mainly the higher education sector. In October, during a round-table discussion that formed part of Design Week 2019, panelists from the design industry were talking about the everyday pitfalls for designers.

One of the hottest summer days provided the opportunity for SBGK staff to be together. During SBGK’s Family Day, colleagues not only got to know each other and their relatives better, but also had the opportunity to greet employees who works for the office for decades. One of the keys of SBGK’s success is that many colleagues have strengthened the team for years, and some of them spend there their whole professional career. Their knowledge, expertise and helpfulness are essential. Team spirit is also important on the football field, so it should not be a surprise that the SBGK team won the Football Lawyer Cup 2019.

SBGK also hosted a glass art exhibition from September 10-24, 2019. SBGK has been able to showcase the outstanding works of a branch of industrial and fine arts, created by artists Zsuzsanna Kóródi, Dóra Varga, Péter Botos, György Gáspár, László Lukácsi and Balázs Sipos. The opening ceremony of the exhibition was honored by the presence of more than 30 clients and was opened by the former president of the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office (HIPO). As dedicated supporters of the arts, SBGK is pleased to have had the opportunity to host this exhibition.

Not only most of the staff, but also a significant number of their clients have been loyal to the office for decades. Of course, the firm is also pleased to welcome those who have hired SBGK in the recent past. On October 4, SBGK welcomed them all at the Hungarian Heritage House. More than 200 guests were present at the anniversary gala, where pianist Mihály Boros and clarinetist Dániel Ali Lugosi, from Virtuózok, ballet dancers Alexandra Likovics and Csaba Faragó, and the Attila Juhász Jazz Quartet provided high quality entertainment.

During the event, President János Bánáti presented the “De Justitia Bene Meritis” medal to SBGK on behalf of the Hungarian Bar Association. As the president stated in his speech, the bar association’s board had awarded the firm for its five decades of exemplary, high-quality professional service, including first-rate legal assistance, legal education, scientific research, publication and high-profile public professional activities.

But this was not the only award this year for the firm. The Jedlik Ányos Prize was founded by what was then the Ministry of Industry and Trade in 1996 and is given every year to five individuals based on the recommendations of HIPO, as well as by external organizations. This year one of the honored individuals was SBGK partner Dr. Gabriella Sasvári for her highly successful and quality work in IP rights protection. SBGK also maintained its top position in every ranking: Chambers & Partners, Legal500, IAM Patent 1000, WTR 1000, IP STARS ranked the office in the first category, acknowledging its performance in intellectual property. Katalin Szamosi, as one of the most prominent representatives of the Hungarian legal community, is ranked as a leading individual, together with her colleagues, patent attorneys Zsolt Szentpéteri and Katalin Dónusz Mészárosné and attorneys-at-law Dr. Péter Lukácsi and Dr. Gabriella Sasvári.

With its 40 lawyers, patent attorneys and counsel, SBGK will continue providing efficient legal solutions, creative management suggestions and innovative advice to the greatest satisfaction of its clients. That is why it strives to get to know its clients as thoroughly as possible, why its experts educate themselves every day, and why they strive to be at the forefront of the ever-growing competition among legal offices. The support from clients and partners provides not just an on-going confirmation of satisfaction, but it also strengthens SBGK, even in the middle of problematic situations.

Even though SBGK’s anniversary year is coming to an end, the firm is sure that the future will bring many new opportunities. As President of SBGK Katalin Szamosi said, “The last five decades have been about building solid foundations. If we complement this structure with the right answers to the challenges of the 21st century, technological innovations and openness towards the next generation, this office will drive the legal market for another half a century.”