BrandFestival brings future of marketing comms to Budapest

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

BrandFestival is set to bring a number of top speakers from around the globe to Budapest on November 20-21 to analyze future trends in marketing communications and brand building.

The event, held in the Budapest Music Center (BMC), will feature experts from TrendWatching, The Sound Agency, Wieden + Kennedy, The Plastic Bank, R/GA London, Burger King, McKinsey, the Financial Times, Intel Sports Group, and The Martin Agency.

Digital innovator Iain Preston, representing R/GA, will hold a presentation on "Transformation at Speed" brand analytics, which is based on data-driven marketing and AI.

Marcelo Pascoa, global head of brand marketing at Burger King, will talk about the brandʼs innovative campaigns. Burger King has received nearly 80 awards at the Cannes Lions Festival since 1969.

Further speakers feature Martin Weigel from Wieden + Kennedy, the architect behind Nikeʼs Colin Kaepernick campaign; Lexi Jarman, global director of content at the Financial Times; TrendWatching innovation expert Delia Wieser; and Jonny Round, managing director at The Sound Agency, who will share the freshest psycho-acoustic research results with the audience.

The Budapest Music Center is located at Mátyás u. 8 in Budapestʼs District 9. More information is available on the website here.