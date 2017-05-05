Brain Bar Budapest welcomes KPMG as main sponsor

BBJ

Brain Bar Budapest, which describes itself as the biggest European festival on the future, has announced today that it is being partnered by KPMG, in addition to Magyar Telekom, Google and BMW Group, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Brain Bar Budapest’s strategic partners will also contribute to the diversity of the program by bringing internationally renowned, accomplished speakers, such as:

Raimund Schmolze-Krahn: Founder of the Creation Center, a Deutsche Telekom unit for creating new product ideas.

Greg Corrado: Principal Scientist at Google and co-founder of the Google Brain Team. Expert in artificial intelligence, neuroscience and machine learning.

Larissa Huisgen: Head of Global Market Research for the BMW Group. Her area of expertise is future mobility concepts.

Lord Michael Hastings: Global Head of Citizenship for KPMG International. A leader on the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, he is helping build trust to empower future generations. He was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Kent in Civil Law for his work at KPMG, the BBC and for his work on the responsibilities of business in public life.

Brain Bar Budapest will take place June 1-3, 2017, in the heart of one of Europe’s most beautiful and dynamic capitals.