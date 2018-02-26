28 hotels winners of Hospitality Awards 2017

The final stage of the International Hospitality Awards 2017 took place on February 18, at the InterContinental Kyiv in Kiev, Ukraine. The 28 winners were selected from 101 hotels.

Among the 2017 International Hospitality Awards nominees were 315 hotels from 21 countries of Eastern and Central Europe: Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Slovakia, Moldova, Ukraine, Austria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Macedonia, Slovenia, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The winners were selected out of 101 hotels that reached the final.

The 28 best hotels according to the results of the International Hospitality Awards 2017 were:

BEST MINI-HOTEL: SunRay Hotel Complex (Podgorodnoye, Ukraine)

BEST HISTORICAL HOTEL: Frederic Koklen Boutique Hotel (Odessa, Ukraine)

BEST BUSINESS HOTEL ***: Ibis Styles Tbilisi Center (Georgia)

BEST BUSINESS HOTEL ****: Radisson Blu Old Mill Hotel (Belgrade, Serbia)

BEST BUSINESS HOTEL *****: Kempinski Hotel Cathedral Square (Vilnius, Lithuania)

BEST BOUTIQUE HOTEL: Canaves Oia Hotel (Oia, Santorini, Greece)

BEST RESTAURANT IN A HOTEL: Canaves Oia Suites (Oia, Santorini, Greece)

BEST RESORT HOTEL: Teleferic Grand Hotel (Poiana Brașov, Romania)

OPENING OF THE YEAR: One Suite Hotel (Mlini, Croatia)

BEST APART HOTEL: Komfort Appartements Zirbenland (Weißkirchen, Austria)

BEST ETHNO-HOTEL: Pálos Resort (Zalacsány, Hungary)

BEST HOSTEL: Subspace Hostel (Zagreb, Croatia)

BEST DESIGN HOTEL: Artagonist Art Hotel (Vilnius, Lithuania)

BEST SPA-HOTEL: Aldemar Royal Mare Luxury Resort & Thalasso (Crete, Greece)

BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN: InterContinental Kyiv (Ukraine)

BEST PROGRAM FOR CORPORATE & SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: Taor Karpaty (Lastivka, Ukraine)

BEST LUXURY HOTEL: Mandarin Oriental Prague (Czech Republic)

BEST LOCAL CHAIN: Premier Hotels and Resorts (Ukraine)

BEST GOLF HOTEL: Superior Golf & Spa Resort (Kharkiv, Ukraine)

BEST HONEYMOON DESTINATION: Grand Hotel Kempinski High Tatras (Štrbské Pleso, Slovakia)

BEST MICE HOTEL: Corinthia Hotel Budapest (Hungary)

BEST BAR IN A HOTEL: Premier Palace Hotel Kharkiv (Ukraine)

BEST SKI RESORT: Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko (Bulgaria)

BEST MEDICAL HOTEL: Mirotel Resort & Spa (Truskavets, Ukraine)

BEST COUNTRY HOTEL: Verholy Relax Park (Sosnivka, Ukraine)

BEST WEDDING HOTEL: Canaves Oia Hotel (Oia, Santorini, Greece)

BEST GREEN HOTEL: Taor Karpaty (Lastivka, Ukraine)

BEST SPORT HOTEL: Tsunami Spa Hotel (Dnipro, Ukraine)

The main values of the awards are independence and impeccable reputation. The official auditor of the International Hospitality Awards is international auditing company Deloitte.