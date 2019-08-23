0100 Conferences Prague helps CEE business opportunities

The exclusive third edition of the Venture Capital and Private Equity Conference - 0100 Conferences Prague returns this fall, organizers tell the Budapest Business Journal.

The organizers have been putting venture capital and private equity events together for four years now, with successful conferences in Dublin, Luxembourg, Vienna, Berlin, and Bratislava. The 0100 Conferences Prague event is an exclusive CEE-focused venture capital and private equity event for leading European fund managers and investors. The third edition of 0100 Conferences Prague will take place on October 16, 2019, at the Grandium Hotel in Prague.

The main objective of the conference is to promote the region and its potential to new investors and also to create a platform where local players can meet and address challenges and successes.

“I’m seeing more and more entrepreneurs launching businesses with ambition to become more global as role models, illustrating that successful global businesses can be built out of Central and Eastern Europe as well,” Karel Obluk, general partner at Evolution Equity Partners, concluded last year at the event.

Fund managers and investors usually focus a lot on transactions and capital itself, but don’t talk about talent that much, say organizers. Talent, however, is the most important element in every business, they stress. This year, investors will get a chance to address their own challenges by looking for the right talents at an exclusive LP/GP session with Stanton Chase on the talent business.

Among other topics, speakers will look at co-investments, with David Jeffrey, partner and head of Europe from StepStone, joining the panel discussion, enlarging his vast network of GPs who can introduce more opportunities for attractive returns in the region.

Among those with whom participants can network with this year are: David Jeffrey, partner and head of Europe at StepStone Group; Annemarie Dalka, investment manager at PFR; Vjačeslav Lypko, investment director at Enterprise Investors; Tomasz Czechowicz, managing partner at MCI Capital; Bill Watson, managing partner at Value4Capital; Przemysław Głębocki, co-managing partner at Mezzanine Management; Rumen Iliev, partner at LAUNCHub Ventures; Dmytro Boroday, principal at Horizon Capital; Uwe Fleischhauer, founding partner at YIELCO Investments; Guillaume Fournier, investor at Credo Ventures; Martin Hudeček, asset manager at RSJ Investments; Csaba Kákosy, managing partner at Day One Capital; Radan Hanzl, partner at Genesis Capital; Václav Pavlečka, managing partner at Air Ventures; André Dravecký, founder & CEO at Shipvio; and Guillaume Lautour, managing partner at Level-Up.

The event will also feature experts from Microsoft, the European Investment Bank, and the European Investment Fund.

