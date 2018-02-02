Viktor Orbán keeps a close eye on his financials

BBJ

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán increased his savings by HUF 251,000 in 2017, Bertalan Havasi, press officer of the Prime Minister, said on Wednesday, cited by current affairs news portal hvg.hu. His declared wealth is dwarfed by the rapidly accumulating riches of Lőrinc Mészáros, his close ally and mayor of his birthplace, Felcsút.

Lőrinc Mészáros (in blue shirt) pictured with Viktor Orbán.

Compared to last year, Orbánʼs savings have grown from HUF 742,000 to HUF 993,000, the prime ministerʼs official asset declaration shows. Meanwhile, the outstanding amount of a home loan contracted by Orbán has decreased to HUF 4,783,328.

As stated in his declaration of 2016, the prime minister owns a 233 square-meter house in District 12 of the capital, on a lot of 1,544 sqm. He has no other declared revenues other than those specified by law as prime minister and MP, according to the hvg.hu report.

No other changes have occurred in the financial situation of the prime minister, Havasi said. The statement of the prime minister is complete and trustworthy and other claims to the contrary are lies, he added.

Among other leading public figures, President of the Republic János Áder increased his wealth last year by HUF 6 million, amounting in total to HUF 65 mln.

Lőrinc Mészáros, the investor and mayor of Felcsút, has declared assets of HUF 2.97 billion in cash, savings and claims. His shares in Konzum, Opus and Status Capital are worth a combined HUF 2.38 bln, while his debts amount to HUF 1.3 bln. Mészáros also declared dividends worth close to HUF 2 bln, while his income from exchange rate gains totaled HUF 1.1 bln, hvg.hu reported.

Mészáros has declared shares in 14 companies, as well as two motorcycles (a Bombardier RP Can-Am and a Harley Davidson), and a Lexus LC 500 car.

The asset declaration of ex-prime minister Ferenc Gyurcsány, currently president of the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK), contains securities investments worth HUF 605 mln, placed in a Hungarian and an Austrian bank.

Following the publication of Gyurcsányʼs declaration, pro-government daily Magyar Idők stated that it is incomplete, failing to mention a further HUF 150 mln it says is kept on another bank account in Austria.

Gyurcsány has rejected the claims and insisted that his declaration is complete, hvg.hu reported.