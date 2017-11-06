VAT exemption threshold could rise by 2019

MTI – Econews

The government may raise the annual revenue threshold for the VAT exemption for small businesses by HUF 4 million, Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said yesterday.

The threshold would be lifted from the current HUF 8 million to HUF 12 mln, the minister said. More than 605,000 businesses would benefit from the measure, saving them HUF 25 billion, Varga added. The threshold could be raised as early as January 1, 2019, he added, national news agency MTI reports.

The government has already started consultations on the matter with the European Commission and has requested a derogation from the HUF 8.8 mln threshold in Hungaryʼs accession treaty, Varga said. Brussels earlier approved higher thresholds for Luxembourg, Latvia, Slovenia, Romania and Italy, he added.

Varga noted that the government had raised the annual revenue threshold for the itemized tax for small businesses, known by its Hungarian acronym "KATA", from HUF 6 mln to HUF 8 mln as of this year. Businesses that opt for KATA pay a flat monthly HUF 50,000 instead of corporate or payroll tax.