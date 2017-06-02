U.S. leaving Paris Climate Agreement leaves Orbán in ‘shock’

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is “still in shock” by U.S. President Donald Trump’s recently announced decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, Hungarian online news portal index.hu reported.

The prime minister in Kossuth radio this morning. (MTI / Zoltán Máthé)

The Hungarian prime minister was commenting on the latest news this morning during his regular biweekly radio interview. “I am still in shock, in Hungary there is a public agreement, including me, that climate change is the reality and that it is dangerous thing,” the prime minister said, according to index.hu.

Orbán said the matter in question is “global in nature”, therefore actions against it must be taken globally, which is contrary of the U.S. president’s opinion. Eventually Orbán said as the news is very recent, it must be open for consideration, index.hu reported.

Speaking from the White House Trump announced yesterday that he would withdraw the United States from the climate treaty signed by his predecessor Barack Obama.

The Paris Agreement agreement was established in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The agreement was negotiated at the 21st Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC in Paris and, as of June 2017, 148 of the 195 UNFCCC members who signed the agreement had ratified it.

Hungary’s President János Áder signed the Paris Climate Agreement at the UN Headquarters in New York in April, in 2016. Hungaryʼs early ratification of the Paris Agreement ensures the country a place at the negotiating table when rules for the dealʼs implementation are drafted, Áder said later.