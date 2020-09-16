U.S. Ambassador to Hungary Cornstein to step down

According to an announcement posted on the U.S. Embassyʼs website, U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David B. Cornstein will step down from his position on November 1.

"It was with a deep sense of pride, as well as some sadness, that I informed President Trump and Foreign Minister Szijjarto that I will be stepping down as U.S. Ambassador to Hungary on November 1," Cornstein says. "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the country that I love in a country that I have come to cherish, but our bilateral relationship is more than just one person. Working with the entire team at U.S. Embassy Budapest, both Americans and Hungarians, I am proud of how much we have accomplished together in strengthening our countries’ bonds as allies."

"While I will miss Hungary and all the wonderful friends and memories I have made here, my Embassy team, Hungary, and the Hungarian people will always remain in my heart," he adds.

Cornstein (born in 1938), whose maternal grandmother, Sarah, was a Hungarian immigrant to the United States, is the ninth U.S. Ambassador to Hungary appointed since the fall of communism in the country. He took up his post in June 2018.

List of U.S. Ambassadors to Hungary before Cornstein

Charles H. Thomas

Appointed: June 27, 1990

Presented credentials: July 2, 1990

Left post: January 11, 1994

Donald M. Blinken

Appointed: March 28, 1994

Presented credentials: April 1, 1994

Left post: November 20, 1997

Peter Francis Tufo

Appointed: November 10, 1997

Presented credentials: December 3, 1997

Left post: March 1, 2001

Nancy Goodman Brinker

Appointed: August 7, 2001

Presented credentials: September 26, 2001

Left post: June 19, 2003

George H. Walker III

Appointed: August 4, 2003

Presented credentials: October 6, 2003

Left post: August 6, 2006

April H. Foley

Appointed: May 30, 2006

Presented credentials: August 18, 2006

Left post: April 2, 2009

Eleni Tsakopoulos Kounalakis

Appointed: January 7, 2010

Presented credentials: January 11, 2010

Left post: July 20, 2013

Colleen Bradley Bell

Appointed: December 14, 2014

Presented credentials: January 21, 2015

Left post: January 20, 2017

(Source: Wikipedia)

Apart from Charles H. Thomas, who was a career Foreign Service Officer, all the U.S. Ambassadors to Hungary since the change of regime have been political appointees.