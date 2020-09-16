U.S. Ambassador to Hungary Cornstein to step down

According to an announcement posted on the U.S. Embassyʼs website, U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David B. Cornstein will step down from his position on November 1.
"It was with a deep sense of pride, as well as some sadness, that I informed President Trump and Foreign Minister Szijjarto that I will be stepping down as U.S. Ambassador to Hungary on November 1," Cornstein says. "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the country that I love in a country that I have come to cherish, but our bilateral relationship is more than just one person. Working with the entire team at U.S. Embassy Budapest, both Americans and Hungarians, I am proud of how much we have accomplished together in strengthening our countries’ bonds as allies."
"While I will miss Hungary and all the wonderful friends and memories I have made here, my Embassy team, Hungary, and the Hungarian people will always remain in my heart," he adds.
Cornstein (born in 1938), whose maternal grandmother, Sarah, was a Hungarian immigrant to the United States, is the ninth U.S. Ambassador to Hungary appointed since the fall of communism in the country. He took up his post in June 2018.
Charles H. Thomas
Appointed: June 27, 1990
Presented credentials: July 2, 1990
Left post: January 11, 1994
Donald M. Blinken
Appointed: March 28, 1994
Presented credentials: April 1, 1994
Left post: November 20, 1997
Peter Francis Tufo
Appointed: November 10, 1997
Presented credentials: December 3, 1997
Left post: March 1, 2001
Nancy Goodman Brinker
Appointed: August 7, 2001
Presented credentials: September 26, 2001
Left post: June 19, 2003
George H. Walker III
Appointed: August 4, 2003
Presented credentials: October 6, 2003
Left post: August 6, 2006
April H. Foley
Appointed: May 30, 2006
Presented credentials: August 18, 2006
Left post: April 2, 2009
Eleni Tsakopoulos Kounalakis
Appointed: January 7, 2010
Presented credentials: January 11, 2010
Left post: July 20, 2013
Colleen Bradley Bell
Appointed: December 14, 2014
Presented credentials: January 21, 2015
Left post: January 20, 2017
Apart from Charles H. Thomas, who was a career Foreign Service Officer, all the U.S. Ambassadors to Hungary since the change of regime have been political appointees.