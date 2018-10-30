U.S. ambassador releases statement on Pittsburgh shooting

U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David B. Cornstein released a statement Tuesday regarding the shooting incident at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue, condemning violence and the corrosion of public discourse in America and the whole world, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"It is with great sadness that I offer my condolences and respect for the victims of the shooting perpetrated at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania," writes Cornstein. "I offer my profound thanks to President Áder, the Hungarian Jewish community, the Government of Hungary, and the many other Hungarians who have joined me in sympathy for the victims."

The Ambassador also condemned the hostility and intolerance that is causing an increasing amount of problems both in the U.S. and other countries.

"As I reflect on these horrific murders, motivated by hatred, ignorance and intolerance, I cannot help but reflect on the growing hostility and demonization that is corroding public discourse in the United States and countries around the world," he notes. "We must strengthen our respect for one another and seek the common good, even when we come from different faiths, different racial and ethnic groups, different countries, and different political parties."