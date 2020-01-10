UN must help deescalate tensions in Middle East, FM says

Bence Gaál

Speaking at an open debate in New York marking the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó urged the organization to calm tensions in the Middle East, government website kormany.hu reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó (Photo: Mátyás Borsos)

"The United Nations must take action in the interests of calming tension in the Middle East and must contribute to the soonest possible satisfactory resolution of the Iran-U.S, conflict," he said.

Szijjártó added that Hungary is clearly concerned about developments in the region and that stopping the escalation of the regional conflict is in the countryʼs interest.

"The government expects the U.N., as the largest international organization responsible for guaranteeing global peace and security, to finally not act as a busybody promoting migration, but to concern itself with its actual job and provide assistance to ensure that tensions do not escalate, in accordance with the principles set down in its statutes," he argued.

According to him, the security of the Middle East and Europe are closely related, and certain unfavorable developments could lead to an increase in migratory pressure. The minister added that the continuation of global action against terrorism is extremely important, as is preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.