U.K. govʼt starts mail campaign to nationals in EU to prepare for Brexit

Bence Gaál

The U.K. government has written to 365,000 U.K. nationals living in Europe (including 1,085 letters to nationals in Hungary) with advice on the actions they need to take to prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, the British Embassy in Budapest tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Pixabay

The letters, sent to U.K. state pensioners and benefit recipients, give advice on how to register for residency and healthcare, exchange driving licenses, and check new passport validity rules online. It is one of the largest-ever mail outs by the U.K. government to U.K. nationals living in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

U.K. nationals resident before December 31 can continue living and working in Europe but may need to register or apply for residency. U.K. state pensioners will continue to receive their pensions as they do now.

"Since 2017, British embassies across Europe have organized 853 outreach events, with more than 510,000 Brits attending in person or online," British Ambassador to Hungary Paul Fox says. "We will continue to support them, including through our ongoing public information campaign."



The U.K. government has been running a public information campaign featuring online, radio, and newspaper adverts across 30 countries informing U.K. nationals of the actions they need to take, in addition to hundreds of town hall meetings, street surgeries, and online Q&As run by embassies, high commissions, and consulates across Europe.

Further information about possible actions U.K. nationals in Hungary need to take is available here.