Tourism strategy focuses on sports, culture and health

BBJ

The Tourism Summit 2017, held on Monday, offered a platform for the discussion of current issues and challenges impacting the tourism industry. During the event, the Hungarian Tourism Agency presented its Hungarian National Tourism Development Strategy, a long-term framework for Hungarian tourism.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán noted that in 2010 the central budget directly allocated HUF 7.6 billion for the development of tourism, while the allocation this year is HUF 21 bln, and 2018 will be a record year, with more than HUF 53 bln allocated to tourism. At the same time, hundreds of billions of forints more will be available in development funds.

Within the Kisfaludy Program, Orbán said, hotel facilities in the provinces will be given a boost and the foundations will also be laid for family-friendly Hungarian tourism.

The National Tourism Development Strategy aims to increase the contribution of tourism to GDP from its present 10% to 16% by 2030, while the number of those working in tourism is set to increase from 364,000 to 450,000. These goals serve as a yardstick for all developments: only those which are in harmony with the strategy will be granted funding.

Development funding totaling HUF 828 bln has been assigned to the strategy, Orbán added.

The prime minister highlighted the three main areas of the strategy: sports tourism, cultural tourism and health tourism. The V4 countries have adopted a common strategy to conduct a joint region-specific campaign in the United States, Russia, former Soviet states, South Korea, Latin America, India, China and Southeast Asia, Orbán added.

Tibor Navracsics, the European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, noted that European tourism cannot exist without a cultural content, and there is an increasing need for cooperation between culture and tourism.

Zsófia Bánhegyi, deputy CEO of the Hungarian Tourism Agency, stressed the importance of a touristic brand and introduced the new campaign starting on October 17, which focuses on Hungarian gastronomy, wines and wine regions.