Szijjártó urges faster EU accession for Western Balkans

MTI – Econews

Hungary is pressing for an accelerated accession procedure for countries in the Western Balkans, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in a talk delivered at an international security policy conference in Warsaw on Wednesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Criticizing the slow progress in Serbiaʼs accession process, Szijjártó noted at the Warsaw Security Forum that the European Commissionʼs latest time frame shows Serbia joining the EU no earlier than 2025.

"In the case of Serbia and Montenegro, why arenʼt negotiations started on all chapters, and is there any valid reason for not making any progress on accession talks with Albania?" - he asked.

Pointing out Hungaryʼs proximity to the Western Balkans, Szijjártó said: "We know very well the difference between there being peace, stability and growth in the region, and these three positive phenomena not being perceptible."

The minister conceded that there continue to be certain historical tensions in the region, but added that "these can best be remedied by only the most modern means, for example the new forms of integration."

