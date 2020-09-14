Szijjártó to hold talks in Washington on Tuesday

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó will participate at a ceremony in Washington, DC, on Tuesday for the signing of peace agreements between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and Israel, at the invitation of United States President Donald Trump, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Péter Szijjártó (Photo by irena iris szewczyk / Shutterstock.com)

President Trump recently brokered deals to normalize relations between the UAE and Bahrain, and Israel.

Szijjártó will be the only European minister participating at the ceremony.

Szijjártó will hold a number of bilateral talks while in Washington, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tradeʼs press chief told MTI on Sunday. One of the meetings will be with White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner who played a significant role in drafting the peace plan.

Szijjártó said in a message posted on Facebook on Saturday that Hungary continues to back the efforts made to achieve peace in the Middle East and advocates fair assessments of countries in the region by international organizations.